The 16th annual Americana Music Honors and Awards were held at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday night, serving as the centerpiece for AmericanaFest.

Sturgill Simpson took home the night’s most coveted award, earning an Album of the Year trophy for his 2016 release A Sailor’s Guide to Earth. Amanda Shires was dubbed Emerging Artist of the Year, while iconic songwriter John Prine took home Artist of the Year honors.

Several of the evening’s honors were announced in advance, including a Lifetime Achievement Award in Songwriting for Van Morrison, a “Trailblazer” Lifetime Achievement Award for Iris Dement, and the “Free Speech in Music” award for Graham Nash.

Performers included Rhiannon Giddens, Drive-By Truckers, Jason Isbell, John Prine, Margo Price, and Van Morrison, among many others.

AmericanaFest runs through September 17. Check out the full list of winners below.

Americana Music Honors & Awards 2017 Winners and Honorees:

Album of the Year: A Sailor’s Guide to Earth, Sturgill Simpson, Produced by Sturgill Simpson

Artist of the Year: John Prine

Group/Duo of the Year: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

Song of the Year: “It Ain’t Over Yet”, Rodney Crowell (feat. Rosanne Cash & John Paul White), Written by Rodney Crowell

Emerging Artist of the Year: Amanda Shires

Instrumentalist of the Year: Charlie Sexton

Spirit of Americana/Free Speech in Music Award co-presented by the Americana Music Association and the First Amendment Center: Graham Nash

Lifetime Achievement Award, Trailblazer: Iris Dement

Lifetime Achievement Award, Songwriting: Van Morrison

Lifetime Achievement Award, Performance: Robert Cray

Lifetime Achievement Award, Instrumentalist: Hi Rhythm Section

Lifetime Achievement Award, Executive: Larry Sloven and Bruce Bromberg