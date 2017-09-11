London-based rock quartet Wolf Alice has released a music video for “Beautifully Unconventional,” a track off their forthcoming sophomore album Visions of Life.

Visions of Life is set for a September 29th release via Dirty Hit/RCA Records.

The video, directed by Stephen Agnew, shows singer Ellie Rowsell taking on classic glamour with a blonde wig and red lip reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe.

“This song is a celebration of all your non-conforming friends,” said Rowsell. “A celebration of individuality and the adventures that come with embracing that. For me personally I imagined me and my mate Hannah as Christian Slater and Winona Rider in Heathers albeit looking nothing like them. The video has nothing to do with the song – I just didn’t want to have a mullet anymore, seeing as lots of people tore me to pieces in our last video, so it was an excuse to wear a wig!”

Watch the video, and check out tour dates below.



Tracks

1. Heavenward

2. Yuk Foo

3. Beautifully Unconventional

4. Don’t Delete The Kisses

5. Planet Hunter

6. Sky Musings

7. Formidable Cool

8. Space & Time

9. Sadboy

10. St. Purple & Green

11. After The Zero Hour

12. Visions Of A Life

Tour Dates

12/1 Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON

12/2 L’Astral, Montreal, QB

12/4 Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY

12/7 The Met, Pawtucket, RI

12/8 9:30 Club, Washington, D.C.

12/9 Trocadero Theatre, Philadelphia, PA

12/11 Terminal West, Atlanta, GA