Anderson East has announced the release of his sophomore album, Encore, along with extensive new tour dates.

Encore is slated for release January 12 via Low Country Sound/Elektra Records. The album was produced by Dave Cobb and recorded in Nashville’s historic RCA Studio.

Encore boasts an impressive list of all-star songwriters, including Chris Stapleton, Ed Sheeran, Willie Nelson, Natalie Hemby and more. The record is predicted to be a stellar follow-up to his popular breakout album, Delilah.

“All On My Mind,” the album’s first single, was debuted on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this year and has clinched East many other TV appearances, including a cameo on The Ellen Degeneres Show on Friday.

The Encore World Tour 2018 will be East’s largest headline tour to date and tickets go on sale Thursday, October 12, at 10:00 a.m.

Watch the music video for “All On My Mind” here.

Track list:

1. King For A Day

2. This Too Shall Last

3. House Is A Building

4. Sorry You’re Sick

5. If You Keep Leaving Me

6. Girlfriend

7. Surrender

8. All On My Mind

9. Without You

10. Somebody Pick Up My Pieces

11. Cabinet Door

Tour Dates:

January 11—New York, NY—Bowery Ballroom

January 12—Brooklyn, NY—Music Hall of Williamsburg

January 19—Nashville, TN—3rd & Lindsley

January 20—Nashville, TN—3rd & Lindsley

February 8—Dallas, TX—Trees

February 9—Austin, TX—The Parish

February 10—Houston, TX—Studio at Warehouse Live

February 13—Jackson, MS—Duling Hall

February 15—Atlanta, GA—Terminal West

February 16—Athens, GA—Georgia Theatre

February 17—Birmingham, AL—Iron City Birmingham

March 1—Los Angeles, CA—El Rey Theatre

March 2—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore

March 3—Solana Beach, CA—Belly Up

March 4—Phoenix, AZ—TBD Venue

March 6—Crystal Bay, NV—Crystal Bay Club Casino

March 7—Sacramento, CA—Harlow’s

March 9—Portland, OR—Revolution Hall

March 10—Seattle, WA—Neumos

March 11—Vancouver, BC—Imperial

March 13 – Boise, ID—The Olympic

March 14—Salt Lake City, UT—The State Room

March 16—Denver, CO—Bluebird Theater

March 20—Kansas City, MO—The Madrid Theatre

April 3—South Burlington, VT—Higher Ground

April 5—Boston, MA—Paradise Rock Club

April 6—Washington, DC—9:30 Club

April 7—Philadelphia, PA—Theatre of Living Arts

April 10—Toronto, ON—Horseshoe Tavern

April 11—Syracuse, NY—Westcott Theater

April 13—Columbus, OH—A&R Music Bar

April 14—Cleveland, OH—Beachland Ballroom

April 15—Cincinnati, OH—20th Century Theater

April 17—Lexington, KY—Manchester Music Hall

April 18—Asheville, NC—Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall