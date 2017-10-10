Anderson East has announced the release of his sophomore album, Encore, along with extensive new tour dates.
Encore is slated for release January 12 via Low Country Sound/Elektra Records. The album was produced by Dave Cobb and recorded in Nashville’s historic RCA Studio.
Encore boasts an impressive list of all-star songwriters, including Chris Stapleton, Ed Sheeran, Willie Nelson, Natalie Hemby and more. The record is predicted to be a stellar follow-up to his popular breakout album, Delilah.
“All On My Mind,” the album’s first single, was debuted on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this year and has clinched East many other TV appearances, including a cameo on The Ellen Degeneres Show on Friday.
The Encore World Tour 2018 will be East’s largest headline tour to date and tickets go on sale Thursday, October 12, at 10:00 a.m.
Watch the music video for “All On My Mind” here.
Track list:
1. King For A Day
2. This Too Shall Last
3. House Is A Building
4. Sorry You’re Sick
5. If You Keep Leaving Me
6. Girlfriend
7. Surrender
8. All On My Mind
9. Without You
10. Somebody Pick Up My Pieces
11. Cabinet Door
Tour Dates:
January 11—New York, NY—Bowery Ballroom
January 12—Brooklyn, NY—Music Hall of Williamsburg
January 19—Nashville, TN—3rd & Lindsley
January 20—Nashville, TN—3rd & Lindsley
February 8—Dallas, TX—Trees
February 9—Austin, TX—The Parish
February 10—Houston, TX—Studio at Warehouse Live
February 13—Jackson, MS—Duling Hall
February 15—Atlanta, GA—Terminal West
February 16—Athens, GA—Georgia Theatre
February 17—Birmingham, AL—Iron City Birmingham
March 1—Los Angeles, CA—El Rey Theatre
March 2—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore
March 3—Solana Beach, CA—Belly Up
March 4—Phoenix, AZ—TBD Venue
March 6—Crystal Bay, NV—Crystal Bay Club Casino
March 7—Sacramento, CA—Harlow’s
March 9—Portland, OR—Revolution Hall
March 10—Seattle, WA—Neumos
March 11—Vancouver, BC—Imperial
March 13 – Boise, ID—The Olympic
March 14—Salt Lake City, UT—The State Room
March 16—Denver, CO—Bluebird Theater
March 20—Kansas City, MO—The Madrid Theatre
April 3—South Burlington, VT—Higher Ground
April 5—Boston, MA—Paradise Rock Club
April 6—Washington, DC—9:30 Club
April 7—Philadelphia, PA—Theatre of Living Arts
April 10—Toronto, ON—Horseshoe Tavern
April 11—Syracuse, NY—Westcott Theater
April 13—Columbus, OH—A&R Music Bar
April 14—Cleveland, OH—Beachland Ballroom
April 15—Cincinnati, OH—20th Century Theater
April 17—Lexington, KY—Manchester Music Hall
April 18—Asheville, NC—Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall