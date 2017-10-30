Jim James, the mystic-minded frontman of My Morning Jacket and occasional solo artist, will release a new solo album of covers this December called Tribute To 2.

In anticipation of the album, James has shared lead single “I Just Wasn’t Made for These Times,” a tune from the Beach Boys’ classic Pet Sounds album, which you can hear below.

“‘I Just Wasn’t Made for These Times’ is a song that has spoken to me very deeply from the first time I heard it,” James says. “So often, many of us just feel like we don’t fit in, like somehow we were dropped into the wrong life at the wrong time. This song has such a beautiful way of resonating with that energy and relating to the pain of life on earth, but also offering hope and comfort in the beautiful sounds of togetherness.”

Back in 2009, James released an EP of George Harrison and Beatles covers, which will be reissued with the Tribute to 2 release on December 8 via ATO Records.

See the track list for both albums after the video.

Tribute To 2 – Track Listing

1. I Just Wasn’t Made for These Times —- by The Beach Boys

2. Baby Don’t Go —- by Sonny & Cher

3. Wild Honey —- by Diane Izzo

4. Midnight, the Stars and You —- by Ray Noble & Al Bowlly

5. Crying in the Chapel —- by The Orioles

6. Funny How Time Slips Away —- by Willie Nelson

7. Love is the Sweetest Thing —- by Ray Noble & Al Bowlly

8. I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight —- by Bob Dylan

9. Lucky Man —- by Emerson, Lake & Palmer

10. The World is Falling Down —- by Abbey Lincoln

11. Blue Skies —- by Irving Berlin

Tribute To – Reissue Track Listing

1. Long, Long, Long —- by George Harrison

2. Behind That Locked Door —- by George Harrison

3. Love You To —- by George Harrison

4. My Sweet Lord —- by George Harrison

5. Ballad of Sir Frankie Crisp (Let It Roll) —- by George Harrison

6. All Things Must Pass —- by George Harrison

7. If Not For You [Bonus Track] —- by Bob Dylan