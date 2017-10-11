Congratulations to our November/December 2017 Lyric Contest winners listed below. Click here to enter the January/February 2018 Lyric Contest.

1st Place

“Old Habits”

Eryn Michel

Gaithersburg, Maryland

Old habits don’t die

They just find new life

In that church down the street

Or in your neighbor’s wife

In the scars that you earn

In the bridges you burn

Old habits, they never die

Old habits, they never die



The weight of your dreams

And the weight of your vices

Both feel the same when you’re trying to fly

Between our distractions and all our devices

It’s a wonder we look to the sky

‘Cause old habits, they never die



Old habits don’t die

They’re like an old friend

Who stayed out their welcome

But you can’t put an end

To the truth that they tell

To the lies that they sell

Old habits, no, they just won’t die

Old habits, they never die



The weight of your dreams

And the weight of your vices

Both feel the same when you’re trying to fly

Between all our screams and our sacrifices

What a wonder we ever try

‘Cause old habits, they never die



Tonight, your weakness waits

With a welcome embrace,

Tomorrow, you’ll find the cure

So you tuck yourself in

‘Til you can’t feel the spin

Of the earth in your chest anymore



Old habits don’t die

They don’t even sleep

They fill up your lungs

Like the air that you breathe

Like the glass that you fill

You fight it, but still

Old habits, they never die

Old habits, they never die

2nd Place

“You Are The Amazing One”

Doug Mahard

Bethlehem, Connecticut

Uninspired, unexpanded.

All ideas seem second handed.

Unrelenting, can’t get started.

Back to beauty once regarded.



Who’s writing your book?

Who’s singing your song?

Who’s painting your masterpiece?

You are the sun.

You are the stars.

You are the amazing one.



Like the seeds in the wind,

An endless flow of inspiration.

One takes hold in your soul

Thoughts are water, let em flow.



Start writing your book.

Start singing your song.

Start painting your masterpiece

You are the sun.

You are the stars.

You are the amazing one.



Every spark pushes out a little farther.

Hold the feeling and with it run.

Don’t ever think what you got don’t matter.

Cause you are the amazing one.



The world is like a canvas

Paint your feet and dance.

Untethered, uninhibited,

When I see you I’m held riveted.



I’m reading your book.

I’m hearing your song.

I’m viewing your masterpiece



You are the sun.

You are the stars.

You are the amazing one

3rd Place

“God Have Mercy On The Immigrant”

Mike Remmes

Lemon Grove, California

God Have Mercy On The Immigrant

There’s a river

That borders our land

It carries the earth

Of two different lands



It’s there to stare upon

After a hard working day

With calloused hands

And eyes that our glazed



God have mercy on the Immigrant

America is heaven sent

I don’t believe in bricks and mortar

Heaven has no borders

God have mercy on the immigrant

There’s a river

That borders our land

It’s crossed by families

Of a different lands



It washes away poverty

And chains of the downtrodden

Like the footprints

On the river’s bottom



God have mercy on the immigrant

America is heaven sent

I don’t believe in bricks and mortar

Heaven has no borders

God have mercy on the immigrant



There’s a river

That borders our land

It carries the dreams

Of every woman and man



To have no mercy

You create a ridge

To cross a river

You build a bridge



God have mercy on the immigrant

America is heaven sent

I don’t believe in bricks and mortar

Heaven has no borders

God have mercy on the immigrant

4th Place

“Survivor’s Guilt”

Patrice Taddonio

West Roxbury, Massachusetts

What kind of statement did you think you would make

When you showed up, bloodshot eyes and two hours late

With your father’s way of bringing old grudges along

And your mother’s way of maintaining that nothing was wrong?



At 10, you were sure you’d be different; 15, you raised hell and the stakes.

Now, you’re making and living inside of your parents’ mistakes.

You thought growing up would solve all the problems you’d seen

But the passing years just left you tired and mean.

At 20, you’d slam on the brakes for a bird in the road.

Now you say if he won’t fly away, he’ll just get what he’s owed.



Seems like some people get springboards, while others inherit a past

That promises if something’s good, then it’s not gonna last.



I was last in town for a funeral about four years back.

The Lutheran church was half-full of half-strangers in black.

Afterwards I passed your house, heading out to Route 8.

I didn’t slow down till I’d crossed right out of the state.

Why should it be me with the blind, dumb, good luck to be born with a fairly clean slate

While you’re frozen in amber, inside someone else’s mistakes?

I’m not saying you’re some tragic figure.

I’m not saying I saved you a dance.

I’m just saying you can’t make it out if you don’t get a chance.



They say some bees live whole lives without leaving their hive.

I’ve got survivor’s guilt, though we’re both still alive.

Honorable Mention

“In The Canyon Of Dreams”

Cynthia Brando

Los Angeles, California

“Beyond The Windows And Walls”

John Digel

Troy, Ohio

“Sacred Ground”

Monica Moody

Dallas, Texas

“Faded Star”

John Walsh

Bilgola Plateau, NSW, Australia

“Made To Last”

Brian Nelson

Wamego, Kansas

“Silver Lining”

G.P. Scully

Burlington, Kentucky

“Hate That I Love You”

Nancy Persad

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

“Halfway Home”

Lawrence R. Smith

Owens Cross Roads, Alabama

“Far Away From This Town”

Mark Jewett

Plymouth, Michigan

“Bad Tasted Good”

Norbert Garvey

Nashville, Indiana