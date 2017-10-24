Walt Adlridge, Dewayne Blackwell, Vern Gosdin, Jim McBride and Tim Nichols were inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Monday night at NaSHOF’s 47th Anniversary Hall of Fame Gala.

“This year we have five songwriters who have made a name for themselves by leaving their unique mark on the legacy of Nashville songwriting,” said Hall of Fame member Pat Alger, Board Chair of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Foundation. “They exemplify the highest standards that have helped make Nashville the songwriting capital of the world. We are pleased to welcome the class of 2017: Walt Aldridge and Tim Nichols in the Songwriter category, Dewayne Blackwell and Jim McBride in the Veteran Songwriter category and Vern Gosdin in the Songwriter/Artist category.”

Walt Aldridge – known for Alan Jackson, Waylon Jennings and Keith Whitley hits – was inducted by Mac McAnally. James LeBlanc performed Waldridge’s hit “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde” and Earl Thomas Conley performed “Holding Her And Loving You.”

Vern Gosdin was inducted posthumously by longtime friend and producer Buddy Cannon, who also accepted the award on Gosdin’s behalf. Gosdin played “Chiseled In Stone” in an old video clip at the Grand Ole Opry and Luke Bryan performed “Set ‘Em Up Joe.”

Jerry Salley inducted longtime friend Jim McBride. The Lonesome River band played McBride’s hit “Rose In Paradise” and Alan Jackson performed a medley including “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow” and “Chattahoochee.”

Tim Nichols was inducted by Rusty Gaston and honored with a performance of “I’m Over You” by Lee Ann Womack and performances of “Live Like You Were Dying” and “Cowboys and Angels” by Dustin Lynch.

NaSHOF Board Member and MTSU Dean Ken Paulson inducted Dewayne Blackwell who, due to illness was represented by his son Gentry Blackwell. The Bundys performed “Mr. Blue” and Craig Campbell performed “Friends In Low Places.”

In addition the Hall of Fame inductions, the event also featured award presentations by the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI).

Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey and Steven Lee Olsen performed “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” which was named 2017 Song of the Year. Ashley Gorley, whose hits include “American Country Love Song,” “Dirty Laundry,” and “Dirt On My Boots,” was honored with Songwriter of the Year for a second year in a row. NSAI’s Songwriter-Artist Of The Year was awarded to Luke Bryan for chart-topping songs including “Fast,” “Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Every Day,” and “Move.”

NSAI also presented the 10 Songs I Wish I’d Written list, voted on by NSAI’s Professional Membership. The winning songs were “80s Mercedes” (Marren Morris / recorded by Maren Morris), “Better Man” (Taylor Swift / recorded by Little Big Town), “Body Like A Back Roat” (Josh Osbourne, Sam Hunt, Shane MacAnally, Zach Crowell / recorded by Sam Hunt), “Different For Girls” (JT Harding, Shane McAnally / recorded by Dierks Bentley ft. Elle King), “Dirt On My Boots” (Ashley Gorley, Jesse Frasure, Rhett Atkins / recorded by Jon Pardi), “Drinkin’ Problem” (Cameron Duddy, Jess Carson, Josh Osbourne, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally / recorded by Midland), “H.O.L.Y.” (busbee, Nate Cyphert, William Larsen / recorded by Florida Georgia Line), “Kill A Word” (Eric Church, Jeff Hyde, Luke Dick / recorded by Eric Church), “Peter Pan” (Forest Glen Whitehead, Jesse Lee, Kelsea Ballerini / recorded by Kelsea Ballerini) and “Vice” (Josh Osbourne, Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally / recorded by Miranda Lambert).