Especially in tumultuous times like these, it can be nice to bliss out with some dreamy, beautiful tunes. Montreal’s Ora Cogan makes exactly those, and is preparing to release a new album, Crickets, chock full of gauzy psych-folk tracks later this year. Ahead of the album’s release, Cogan has shared “Darling,” an ethereal, mid-tempo number with a percussive bass line and gently soaring vocals.

“This song is strangely hard to talk about because there are some incredibly big feelings in there,” Cogan says. “I really struggled with it while recording. Most of the time this album was really natural to make, but with this one I totally lost it for a bit there. I wanted to take it off the record. I went for a walk to clear my head and when I got back to the studio, decided to give it another chance. We stripped it down; Tom added the double speed guitar; I wrote the bass line; Dani Markham added her amazing drums and percussion and it started to make sense again. I’m so grateful we worked it out.”

Crickets is out November 3. Listen to “Darling” below.