Rock and roll icon Tom Petty died Monday at the age of 66, his manager Tom Dimitriades confirmed to The New York Times.

“He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40pm PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends,” Dimitriades said in a statement.

The Gainesville, Florida native had recently completed a summer tour with the Heartbreakers. American Songwriter last saw the group perform at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in April, a show which found the group in top form.

Petty had also recently produced Chris Hillman’s new album Bidin’ My Time, which was released last month. Back in February, Petty was honored as MusiCares’ 2017 Person Of The Year. You can revisit our 2005 cover story with Petty here.