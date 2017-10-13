Rising country music star Devin Dawson has released a video for “Dark Horse,” the title track off his forthcoming 2018 album.

Since moving to Nashville in 2012, Dawson has performed on Late Night With Seth Meyers, received critical acclaim for his early works and opened for Maren Morris’s Hero tour. For the song “Dark Hourse,” Dawson gets raw and deeply personal, opening up about his religious beliefs and struggles in the realm of romance. Meanwhile, it shows off the classic country vocals and acoustic guitar prowess he has come to be known and loved for.

“Dark Horse” gets to the heart of who Dawson is and shows tremendous promise for the upcoming album.