The Weeks have released a rowdy new music video for their song “Bottle Rocket” off their newest album, Easy.

The video features high-speed go-karting in East Nashville, tailgating, and shots of the band romping around Bridgestone Arena, including moments on the ice and in the Predators locker room. Some of The Weeks’ Nashville friends including Diarrhea Planet, Birdcloud, Rayland Baxter, The Lonely Biscuits and Okey Dokey joined the group for cameos throughout the boisterous video.

The Weeks are also kicking their new American headline tour this week. Watch the video below.

Tour Dates:

October 6 – Chattanooga, TN – Revelry Room

October 7 – Memphis, TN – Mempho

October 12 – Teaneck, NJ – Debonair Music Hall

October 13 – Boston, MA – Great Scott

October 14 – Portland, ME – Port City Music Hall

October 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

October 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Milkboy

October 19 – Washington, D.C. – Rock n Roll Hotel

October 20 – Charlotte, NC – Visulite

November 30 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

December 1 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

December 2 – Auburn, AL – Bourbon Street Bar

December 8 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

December 22 – Jackson, MS – Martins