The Weeks have released a rowdy new music video for their song “Bottle Rocket” off their newest album, Easy.
The video features high-speed go-karting in East Nashville, tailgating, and shots of the band romping around Bridgestone Arena, including moments on the ice and in the Predators locker room. Some of The Weeks’ Nashville friends including Diarrhea Planet, Birdcloud, Rayland Baxter, The Lonely Biscuits and Okey Dokey joined the group for cameos throughout the boisterous video.
The Weeks are also kicking their new American headline tour this week. Watch the video below.
Tour Dates:
October 6 – Chattanooga, TN – Revelry Room
October 7 – Memphis, TN – Mempho
October 12 – Teaneck, NJ – Debonair Music Hall
October 13 – Boston, MA – Great Scott
October 14 – Portland, ME – Port City Music Hall
October 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
October 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Milkboy
October 19 – Washington, D.C. – Rock n Roll Hotel
October 20 – Charlotte, NC – Visulite
November 30 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn
December 1 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
December 2 – Auburn, AL – Bourbon Street Bar
December 8 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
December 22 – Jackson, MS – Martins