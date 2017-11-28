The Recording Academy has revealed the nominees for all 84 categories of the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Chris Stapleton dominated the Country categories and Jason Isbell received two Americana nominations. Pop nominations were widely scattered, and included music by Kesha and Lady Gaga. Foo Fighters and Metallica were frequent Rock nominations, while Best Alternative Music Album nominees included LCD Soundsystem and The National. Unsurprisingly, Childish Gambino, Bruno Mars and SZA were popular choices in the R&B categories.

JAY-Z received the highest number of nominations, with Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars close behind. SZA, who received five nominations, led the pack for women.

Below are three of the biggest categories this year. For the full list, click here.

Record Of The Year:

“Redbone” – Childish Gambino

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“The Story Of O.J.” – JAY-Z

“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars

Album Of The Year:

“Awaken, My Love!” – Childish Gambino

4:44 – JAY-Z

DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama – Lorde

24K Magic – Bruno Mars

Song Of The Year:

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“4:44” – JAY-Z

“Issues” – Julia Michaels

“1-800-273-8255” – Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid

“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars