The Association of Independent Music Publishers will celebrate its 40th anniversary this evening, with parties in Nashville, Los Angeles and New York, where the organization’s chapters are located.

The AIMP was founded in 1977 to educate music publishers about the changing music industry through forums, monthly meetings and workshops to foster the exchange of ideas and opinions.

In honor of decades of success, the three anniversary parties will include award presentations, stellar performances and all-star guests.

The Nashville event will primarily focus on celebrating the chapter’s accomplishments over the past year, including the second AIMP Nashville Awards and the third AIMP Songwriter Series. The party will also feature presentations from SoundExchange, Pandora, and The Academy of Country Music.

In New York, Representative Jerrold Nadler will be awarded a 2017 New York Chapter Indie Award honoring his strong defense of music rights and music publishers in Congress. Downtown Music Publishing CEO Justin Kalifowitz will also receive the award for his leadership in Downtown Music Publishing’s growth, founding Sontrust and his work with New York Music Month.

Big Deal Music Group, led by Kenny Macpherson will be awarded 2017 Indie Publisher of the Year in Los Angeles, and NMPA President & CEO David Israelite will be awarded Special Individual Award. American Idol finalist Anthony Fedorov will perform, along with Anthea Neri and Loud Luxury.

An RSVP sent to [email protected] is required to attend the Nashville event. Tickets to the New York event can be purchased here and tickets to the Los Angeles event can be purchased here.