Distinguished members of the country music community came together in Nashville on Monday for the 55th annual ASCAP Country Music Awards.

Ashley Gorley was named Songwriter of the Year for the fifth time in his career.

Rodney Crowell was awarded the Founders Award and honored with several performances of his hits, including “You Won” by Keith Urban and “Til I Gain Control Again” by Vince Gill.

Kelsea Ballerini was honored with the Vanguard Award, which recognizes up-and-coming songwriters. Ballerini also performed her new hit “In Between.”

Matthew Ramsey of Old Dominion won Songwriter-Artist Of The Year for the songs “Snapback” and “Song for Another Time.”

Dierks Bentley performed “Somewhere on a Beach,” which was named Country Music Song of the Year.

The rest of ASCAP’s top 5 country music songs of the year were also performed: “Lights Come On” by Jimmy Robbins and Jordan Schmidt, “May We All” by Jamie Moore, “Snapback” by Old Dominion, and “Wanna Be That Song” by Scooter Carusoe.

Concert Promoter Varnell Enterprises was honored with the Partners in Music Award and Publisher of the Year was awarded to Warner/Chappell Music Publishing.

Click here for the full list of 2017 ASCAP Country Music Awards Winners.