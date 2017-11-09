In Raw Talent, The Improv Song Series presented by D’Addario Nickel Bronze, artists are given made-up song titles and challenged to write a song on the spot. Some artists take their time to think it up, some begin strumming in seconds. Either way, everything you see is what comes out naturally. No filters. No frills. Just real, raw talent.

As an extension of D’Addario’s Nickel Bronze campaign, Reveal What’s Real, this new series gives a unique look into the songwriting process, exposing the authentic sound and unfiltered writing of some of the best acoustic players in the industry.

In this episode, Frank Solivan and Jeremy Middleton make up a song based on the prompt, “Up the Creek Without a Paddle.”

Stay tuned for more Raw Talent coming soon!