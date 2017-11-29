The road to releasing a debut album for Kalu & the Electric Joint frontman Kalu James has been a long one. Born in Nigeria, James emigrated to New York City at the age of 18 to pursue education in computer technology before ending up in Austin, Texas. Seventeen years, plenty of live shows, and one official United States citizenship later finds James on the cusp of releasing his debut album with band the Electric Joint, Time Undone.

James and Electric Joint guitarist JT Holt worked on the album over the course of their three-year residency at Austin’s Continental Club Gallery. Players on the album include members of the War on Drugs, Widespread Panic, the Sword, and Grupo Fantasma. The album draws from James’ love for funk, soul, and west African music.

Ahead of Time Undone‘s release, James has shared a new song, “Sea Of Life.” The optimistic track allows plenty of room for James’ emotive vocals to take center stage, all over a lush, rolling backdrop of crunchy guitars and soaring vocal harmonies. James describes the track as portraying “the allure and seduction of the innocence of love, juxtaposed with a calloused heart who hears the call and still believes in the power of love.”

Time Undone is out December 8 via Spaceflight Records. Listen to “Sea Of Life” below.