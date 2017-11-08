Marlon Williams will release a new album, Make Way For Love, via Dead Oceans on February 16. The album is the sophomore release from the New Zealand songwriter, following his 2015 self-titled debut.

Along with the album announcement, Williams shared new Make Way For Love track “Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore.” The ethereal rocker is a duet will fellow New Zealand musician Aldous Harding.

Williams recorded Make Way For Love with producer Noah Georgeson and band the Yarra Benders at Panoramic Studios in California. In August, he released “Vampire Again,” a standalone single and accompanying video. That tune is not included on Make Way For Love.

Watch the video for “Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore” and check out the album’s track list below.