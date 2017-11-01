Molly Parden is a Nashville-based singer-songwriter who originally hails from Jonesboro, Georgia. She initially found her niche in Music City’s Americana community as a harmony singer, lending her talents to various albums made around town. Parden began recording her own music after several artists around her, including David Ramirez — with whom she’s now touring — recognized her sizable talent and encouraged her to work on her own music. She took the message to heart, releasing her debut EP With Me In The Summer back in 2016.

Now, Parden is back with a new single, “Sail On The Water,” which you can hear below.

“Sail on the Water” is the first accusatory song that I’ve penned, ringing with echoes of defeat,” Parden said of the tune. “For the last 18 months, I struggled to find phrases that fit my feelings. The song was just an idea, the first line of the chorus, but had such a strong, unspoken emotion waiting to nestle into words.”

Listen to “Sail on the Water” and check out Parden’s tour dates below.

Tour Dates

Nov 1 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

Nov 2 – Vancouver, BC – The Biltmore Cabaret

Nov 4 – Bellingham, WA – The Green Frog

Nov 5 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

Nov 7 – San Francisco – Bottom of the Hill

Nov 8 – Los Angeles, CA – Bootleg Theater

Nov 9 – San Diego, CA – Casbah San Diego

Nov 29 – St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill Duck Room

Nov 30 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown

Dec 1 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue & 7th St Entry

Dec 2 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall + Schubas

Dec 5 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

Dec 6 – Asheville, NC – Isis Music Hall

Dec 7 – Chattanooga, TN – The Camp House

Dec 8 – Nashville – Mercy Lounge

Dec 9 – Atlanta, GA – The Earl

Dec 10 – Dothan, AL – The Plant

Dec 12 – Orlando, FL – The Social

Dec 13 – Tampa, FL – The Crowbar

Dec 14 – Jacksonville, FL – Jack Rabbits

Dec 15 – Tallahassee, FL – The Wilbury

Dec 16 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn