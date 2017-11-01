Molly Parden is a Nashville-based singer-songwriter who originally hails from Jonesboro, Georgia. She initially found her niche in Music City’s Americana community as a harmony singer, lending her talents to various albums made around town. Parden began recording her own music after several artists around her, including David Ramirez — with whom she’s now touring — recognized her sizable talent and encouraged her to work on her own music. She took the message to heart, releasing her debut EP With Me In The Summer back in 2016.
Now, Parden is back with a new single, “Sail On The Water,” which you can hear below.
“Sail on the Water” is the first accusatory song that I’ve penned, ringing with echoes of defeat,” Parden said of the tune. “For the last 18 months, I struggled to find phrases that fit my feelings. The song was just an idea, the first line of the chorus, but had such a strong, unspoken emotion waiting to nestle into words.”
Listen to “Sail on the Water” and check out Parden’s tour dates below.
Tour Dates
Nov 1 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern
Nov 2 – Vancouver, BC – The Biltmore Cabaret
Nov 4 – Bellingham, WA – The Green Frog
Nov 5 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge
Nov 7 – San Francisco – Bottom of the Hill
Nov 8 – Los Angeles, CA – Bootleg Theater
Nov 9 – San Diego, CA – Casbah San Diego
Nov 29 – St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill Duck Room
Nov 30 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown
Dec 1 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue & 7th St Entry
Dec 2 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall + Schubas
Dec 5 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
Dec 6 – Asheville, NC – Isis Music Hall
Dec 7 – Chattanooga, TN – The Camp House
Dec 8 – Nashville – Mercy Lounge
Dec 9 – Atlanta, GA – The Earl
Dec 10 – Dothan, AL – The Plant
Dec 12 – Orlando, FL – The Social
Dec 13 – Tampa, FL – The Crowbar
Dec 14 – Jacksonville, FL – Jack Rabbits
Dec 15 – Tallahassee, FL – The Wilbury
Dec 16 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn