Unrequited love is rich fodder for songwriting. For Pittsburgh-born songwriter Paul Luc, it was fitting inspiration for “Slow Dancing,” the first song off his forthcoming album Bad Seed. The vulnerable mid-tempo folk rocker finds Luc opening his heart over crunchy guitars amid vocal harmonies from fellow songwriter Leah Blevins.

“The Offspring’s ‘Self Esteem’ must’ve been in my subconscious from my days riding skateboards and listening to punk music when I was a kid,” Luc explains. “It’s the same plot line. My life’s been full of powerful women, whether family, professionally, or in this case someone I fell in love with. I was just occasional entertainment for her, but on my end I’d really fallen hard. As much as I wanted to cut ties, I couldn’t resist answering the phone or door anytime she’d come around. No self-esteem, I guess…”

Bad Seed is out February 9. Listen to “Slow Dancing” below.