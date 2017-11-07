Cover photo by Angelina Castillo Our November/December cover subject Margo Price needs no introduction. That's not to say that she doesn't have plenty of important things left to say, though. Price spoke with Marissa Moss about her new album All American Made, the follow-up to her acclaimed 2016 debut Midwest Farmer's Daughter. Darker than her debut, the album feels especially attuned to our current moment, and shows that, while Price has been hailed as one of country's best songwriters from the get-go, she's only getting better. Elsewhere, we check in with a couple of rock and roll legends. First, we have a transcendent experience with Bruce Springsteen on Broadway; in later pages we pay tribute to Tom Petty, who left this world far too soon. We also have our annual Holiday Gear Guide, so grab a pen and start working on your wish list. The digital edition also features some exclusive content. First, Editor in Chief Caine O'Rear takes us on a trip to Cuba, which he visited earlier this fall as part of a special week of music and culture led by Rufus Wainwright. There's also an extended version of Allison Moorer's tour diary, which paints an intimate portrait of life as a touring musician. You can read the digital version in its entirety below. Click here to purchase the iPad version in iTunes, and here to purchase the Android-compatible version through Google play. Subscribe to the print... Sign In to Keep Reading