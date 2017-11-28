Fans of The Boss are in luck. “Springsteen on Broadway,” the acclaimed show that features Bruce Springsteen in a stripped-down acoustic setting, will extend its original 16-week sold-out series of shows at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York.

The newly announced shows will run from February 28 through June 30, 2018.

For fans who already registered with the Ticketmaster Verified Fan service, tickets will go on sale December 19. The original demand was so high that no new registrants will be allowed — it will be exclusively for fans who tried, but were unable to purchase tickets originally.

After December 19, fans will also be able to enter a digital ticket lottery through Lucky Seat.

