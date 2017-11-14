Allison Moorer and Shelby Lynne. Photos by Jacob Blickenstaff

This past August, Allison Moorer and her sister Shelby Lynne released Not Dark Yet, a stirring album of covers and the first album-length collaboration between the siblings. In this piece, Moorer documents the highs and lows of touring during the few weeks after an album's release.

I don’t know if either of us remembers ever being anything close to what one might call unguarded, but today, we both feel we used to be tougher. That’s a hard thing to figure. I think the assumption is that you grow stronger and less concerned with outside opinions as you grow older. But what is strong. Is it putting your fists up to the world or is it putting them down and allowing yourself to be seen. Either approach is tricky. We’re not sure what caused the change in us, but we feel suddenly exposed. We’re not hiding behind bravado or ingenuity dipped in know-it-all-ness anymore. We’ve either aged out or evolved away from feeling like we could take on the world. In fact, we find ourselves not wanting to. Why. Could it be that we’ve grown strong enough to allow ourselves to be vulnerable.

I don’t exactly know. But on the eve of the release of Not Dark Yet, we talked about being thankful that we had the other to do this particular tour with because we were scared to do it alone. It turns out that deciding to screw up our courage and step on stage again, this time together, was one of the best things either of us have ever done.

Day #1. Friday, August 18