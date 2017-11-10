We first caught wind of Benjamin Booker when he played the Billy Reid Shindig back in 2014, a few months before the the release of his eponymously titled debut album on ATO Records. It was obvious from his set that afternoon in Austin that the Florida native was indeed going places.

Since then, Booker has fulfilled much of that promise, having released the stellar LP Witness earlier this year. Tomorrow, Booker makes his debut on PBS’ long-running concert series Austin City Limits. Below, you can catch a glimpse of that show with a web-only exclusive of “Happy Homes,” a track off Booker’s first album. (See set-list for telecast after the video.)

BENJAMIN BOOKER SETLIST:

VIOLENT SHIVER

CHIPPEWA

RIGHT ON YOU

CARRY

THE SLOW DRAG UNDER

WITNESS

BELIEVE