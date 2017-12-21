Save a little of that holiday cash — a giant new box set from the Velvet Underground is on its way in late February. Out February 23, The Velvet Underground is a limited edition vinyl box set featuring all six of the band’s studio albums, as well as a 48-page book featuring photos, lyrics, and an introduction from member Maureen “Moe” Tucker.

The set features the band’s four well-known studio albums — The Velvet Underground And Nico, White Light/White Heat, The Velvet Underground, and Loaded — as well as Nico’s Chelsea Girl and the band’s “lost” album 1969. This release marks the first time 1969 has been available on 2 LPs, with some tracks culled from recent new mixes. Producer Bill Levenson put together the expansive set.

The Velvet Underground is limited to 1,000 copies. Check out the set’s full track list below.

The Velvet Underground and Nico

Side One

Sunday Morning I’m Waiting For The Man Femme Fatale Venus In Furs Run Run Run All Tomorrow’s Parties

Side Two

Heroin There She Goes Again I’ll Be Your Mirror The Black Angel’s Death Song European Son

Nico: Chelsea Girl

Side One

The Fairest of the Seasons These Days Little Sister Winter Song It Was A Pleasure Then

Side Two

Chelsea Girls I’ll Keep It With Mine Somewhere There’s a Feather Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams Eulogy To Lenny Bruce

White Light/White Heat

Side One

White Light/White Heat The Gift Lady Godiva’s Operation There She Comes Now

Side Two

I Heard Her Call My Name Sister Ray

The Velvet Underground

Side One

Candy Says What Goes On Some Kinda Love Pale Blue Eyes Jesus

Side Two

Beginning To See The Light I’m Set Free That’s The Story Of My Life The Murder Mystery After Hours

1969

Side One

Foggy Notion (original 1969 mix) One Of The Days (2014 mix) Lisa Says (2014 mix) I’m Sticking With You (original 1969 mix) Andy’s Chest (original 1969 mix)

Side Two

I Can’t Stand It (2014 mix) She’s My Best Friend (original 1969 mix) We’re Gonna Have A Real Good Time Together (2014 mix) I’m Gonna Move Right In (original 1969 mix) Ferryboat Bill (original 1969 mix)

Side Three

Coney Island Steeplechase (2014 mix) Ocean (original 1969 mix) Rock & Roll (original 1969 mix) Ride Into The Sun (2014 mix)

Side Four – Bonus Tracks

Hey Mr. Rain (version one) Guess I’m Falling In Love instrumental version) Temptation Inside Your Heart (original mix) Stephanie Says (original mix) Hey Mr. Rain (version two) Beginning To See The Light (early version)

Loaded

Side One

Who Loves The Sun Sweet Jane Rock & Roll Cool It Down New Age

Side Two