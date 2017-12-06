Caroline Rose first got our attention in 2014 when she released her excellent debut album, I Will Not Be Afraid, and played subsequent showcase-stealing sets at the Americana Music Festival. Now, Rose has announced a signing with New West Records and forthcoming sophomore album.

Rose will release LONER on February 23. She co-produced the album with Paul Butler at Panoramic Studios in Stinson Beach, California, and played a number of the instruments on the album herself. Where I Will Not Be Afraid traded in rockabilly and folk influences, LONER finds Rose exploring lo-fi rock and alt-pop synths.

Ahead of the album’s release, Rose shared a new LONER track, “Money.” Noisey premiered a music video for the garage rock ode to greenbacks on Wednesday, and you can watch the clip below. Check out Rose’s upcoming tour dates below, too.

Wed. Mar. 14 – Sat. Mar. 17 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

Tue. Mar. 27 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

Wed. Mar. 28 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Thu. Mar. 29 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

Fri. Mar. 30 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

Sat. Mar. 31 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

Tue. Apr. 3 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

Wed. Apr. 4 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott

Thu. Apr. 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas

Fri. Apr. 6 – New Haven, CT @ Cafe Nine

Sat. Apr. 7 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge

Fri. May 18 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival