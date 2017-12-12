Photo courtest ExploreAsheville.com

When considering “music cities,” several places come to mind. First, of course, is Music City itself: Nashville, Tennessee, home to the Grand Ole Opry and decades of musical history. Then there are the other usual suspects: Memphis, Muscle Shoals, Austin, New Orleans. All of these cities are rich in the resources necessary to sustain a vibrant musical community: plenty of venues, a thriving hospitality industry, hordes of music fans, and, of course, no shortage of talented musicians.

For decades, these have been the cities to which aspiring musicians have flocked. Look at any list of the “best music cities” and you’re likely to see the same handful of locations tossed off in slightly varying orders among larger, more entertainment agnostic cities like New York and Los Angeles.

While it may not have achieved Nashville-level recognition yet, one city to keep an eye on as a burgeoning musical hub is perhaps an unexpected one: Asheville, North Carolina. Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville is North Carolina’s 12th largest city, with a population of 89,121 residents as of the United States Census Bureau’s 2016 reporting. What the city lacks in size, though, it makes up for in a concerted commitment to arts and culture.

According to apartment search service Rent Jungle, average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Asheville is $1,142. (For comparison, a month's rent for the same sized apartment in Austin would set you back $1,562.) The city also has a thriving tourism industry, with bus tour services like LaZoom providing jobs...