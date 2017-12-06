John Prine will release a studio album of all-new original material in 2018, his label, Oh Boy Records, said. The album, whose title and release date remain unknown, will mark his first collection of new songs since 2005’s Fair and Square.

Prine also revealed tour dates for 2018, which you can find below. And be sure to watch the PSA from Bill Murray, who recommends Prine’s humor as an antidote for the doldrums.

JOHN PRINE 2018 TOUR DATES

April 13—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall*

April 14—Philadelphia, PA—Merriam Theatre†

April 25—Milwaukee, WI—Riverside Theatre

April 27—Chicago, IL—Chicago Theatre

April 28—Champaign, IL—Virginia Theatre

May 11—Beaver Dam, KY—Beaver Dam Amphitheater (tickets excluded from album bundle)

May 12—Indianapolis, IN—Clowes Hall

May 19—San Diego, CA—Balboa Theatre

May 23—Folsom, CA—Harris Center

May 24—San Francisco, CA—The Warfield

June 2—Norfolk, VA—Chrysler Hall‡

*co-headline with Sturgill Simpson (solo)

†with very special guest Kurt Vile

‡with very special guest Margo Price

additional tour dates to be announced