On March 9, the gods of rock and roll will bless humanity with a new studio album from Jimi Hendrix.

Both Sides Of The Sky, which is being issued via Legacy Recordings, features 10 previously unreleased tracks from the guitar master. The album was recorded between 1968 and 1970.

Both Sides marks the third installment of a trilogy of previously unissued Hendrix recordings, beginning with Valleys Of Neptune (2010) and followed by People, Hell And Angels (2013).

“Our goal has been to present these important recordings to Jimi’s fans in the best possible quality,” said John McDermott, one of the album’s co-producers. “We are excited about achieving that. We’ve also been intent on generating album releases which present this amazing music in its proper context.”

Several of the tracks on the album were recorded by the trio that came to be known as the Band of Gypsys, with Hendrix on guitar, Billy Cox on bass, and Buddy Miles on drums. There are also notable guest appearances, with Stephen Stills lending support on Joni Mitchell’s “Woodstock” as well as the Stills original “$20 Fine.” Texas blues legend Johnny Winter contributes on the Guitar Slim number “Things I Used To Do.”

The album will be released on multiple formats, including CD, digital, and as a numbered 180 gram audiophile vinyl 2LP.

Both Sides of the Sky tracklist:

1) Mannish Boy*

2) Lover Man*

3) Hear My Train A Comin’*

4) Stepping Stone*

5) $20 Fine*+

6) Power Of Soul^

7) Jungle*

8) Things I Used to Do#

9) Georgia Blues++

10) Sweet Angel*

11) Woodstock*+

12) Send My Love To Linda*

13) Cherokee Mist*

*Previously unreleased

^ Previously unavailable extended version

+Featuring Stephen Stills

#Featuring Johnny Winter

++Featuring Lonnie Youngblood

Produced by Janie Hendrix, Eddie Kramer and John McDermott for Experience Hendrix, L.L.C.