Bahamas’ 2014 album Bahamas Is Afie was one of American Songwriter‘s favorite albums of that year, notching the number 37 spot on our annual Top 50 Albums list. So it stands to reason that we were pretty stoked to hear that Bahamas, also known as Afie Jurvanen, announced plans for a follow-up, the forthcoming LP Earthtones.

Ahead of the album’s January 19 release, Jurvanen has shared a new song, the lush, soulful “Way With Words.” An accompanying music video, premiering below, finds Jurvanen out in the desert, making for a clip that’s at once humorous and scenic.

“It was hard for me to get excited about this song,” Jurvanen says. “I have recorded it a few times and nothing has stuck. We started as a trio with Pino [Palladino] and James [Gadson] and I tried not playing guitar at all at first. Pino came up with this this crazy chordal thing on bass and the song started to come to life more. Added guitars from Christine Bougie and myself while we were on a break touring with The Lumineers. Felicity Williams, Robin Dann and Alanna Stuart added all the harmony parts last December.”

Watch “Way With Words” below.