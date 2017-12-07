I’m With Her’s debut album See You Around is easily one of 2018’s most anticipated releases. The project of Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan, and Sara Watkins, I’m With Her combines the myriad talents of three of roots music’s most beloved musicians to a result far greater than the sum of its already impressive parts.

Ahead of the album’s February 16 release, the trio has shared a handful of new tunes, including the arresting title track. In many ways, “See You Around” condenses all that’s great about the trio — intricate vocal harmonies, delicately crafted acoustic arrangements, thoughtful lyricism — into just under four minutes, serving as an intriguing teaser for the rest of the album’s forthcoming tracks.

“‘See You Around’ was one of the first songs we wrote together in Los Angeles in July 2015,” Watkins says. “It encapsulates a lot of what this band is about: moving through the world with a certain boldness and looking forward to the future.”

Watch a clip of I’m With Her performing “See You Around” live on the recent American Acoustic Tour below.