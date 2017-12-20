Santa Claus is typically a pretty popular dude this time of year, although the man in red still has his fair share of detractors. One of those was Loretta Lynn, who famously (and metaphorically) told St. Nick just where he could put all that coal in her 1966 Country Christmas song “To Heck With Ole Santa Claus.”

As part of Amazon’s Indie for the Holidays playlist, Nashville artist Jessica Lea Mayfield has reimagined Lynn’s honky-tonk original as a haunting slow rocker. She also filmed an accompanying music video about a bad Santa who truly gets his “just desserts” at the clip’s end. Christopher Good, who’s helmed videos for artists like Kevin Morby and Grizzly Bear, directed the off-kilter clip.

Watch the video for “To Heck With Ole Santa Claus” below, and check out Amazon’s Indie for the Holidays playlist here.