Country artist Ashley McBryde has announced her upcoming full-length album Girl Going Nowhere, set for release on March 30. Produced by Jay Joyce, Girl Going Nowhere finds its inspiration rooted in an algebra teacher.

“I was back in Algebra class, and we were going around the room saying what we wanted to do when we grew up. When it got to me, I said, ‘I’m going to move to Nashville and write songs, and they’re going to be on the radio.’ The teacher looked at me and said, ‘That won’t happen and you better have a good backup plan.’ It didn’t put the fire out, it just added to it,” McBryde says.

McBryde isn’t “going nowhere.” With a reputation for solid storytelling and raw honesty, McBryde has already made her Opry debut and toured with the likes of Chris Stapleton and Eric Church. Her vocals have been likened to a mix of Loretta Lynn’s and Reba McEntire’s. This spring and summer, she will joining Luke Comb and Miranda Lambert on their respective tours.

McBryde has also shared the video for her newest single “American Scandal,” which premiered today on Billboard.com. Lyrically, the song tells the story of romance as scandalous as John F. Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe. But visually, the video shows a day in the life of McBryde in her Arkansas hometown as she gets a tattoo and plays with her godsons.

McBryde explains to Billboard.com, ”The viewer gets to imprint their own love story onto it. For us to literally take it and show what it might mean would almost be neutering.”

Watch below.

Track Listing for Girl Going Nowhere:

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” (Ashley McBryde, Jeremy Bussey)

“Radioland” (Ashley McBryde, Autumn McEntire, Chris Roberts)

“American Scandal” (Ashley McBryde, Randall Clay, Terri Jo Box)

“Southern Babylon” (Ashley McBryde, Tommy Collier)

“The Jacket” (Ashley McBryde, Olivia Rudeen, Neal Cotty)

“Livin’ Next to Leroy” (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford)

“A Little Dive Bar In Dahlonega” (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Jesse Rice)

“Andy” (I Can’t Live Without You) (Ashley McBryde)

“El Dorado” (Ashley McBryde, Randall Clay, Patrick Savage)

“Tired of Being Happy” (Ashley McBryde, Randall Clay, Blue Foley)

“Home Sweet Highway” (Ashley McBryde, CJ Field, Blue Foley)

Check out Ashley McBryde at the following dates:

2/01 Toledo, OH Seagate Convention Centre*

2/02 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium*

2/03 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium*

2/08 Troy, OH Hobart Arena*

2/09 Grand Rapids, MI DeltaPlex*

2/10 Johnstown, PA Cambria Couny Memorial Arena*

2/15 De Quincy, LA Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

2/16 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion*

2/17 Wilson, AR The Grange at Wilson Gardens*

2/23 Youngstown, OH Covelli Centre*

2/24 Verona, NY Turning Stone Resort & Casino*

3/01 Salem, VA Salem Civic Center*

3/02 Savannah, GA Grayson Stadium*

3/08 Amsterdam, The Netherlands Melkweg Amsterdam

3/09 London, United Kingdom C2C London

3/10 London, United Kingdom C2C London

3/11 London, United Kingdom C2C London

3/15 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena**

3/16 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center**

3/17 Kansas City, MO Spirit Center**

3/23 Fort Myers, FL The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon

3/24 Kissimmee, FL Runaway Country Music Fest

4/04 San Jose, CA City National Civic*

4/05 Irvine, CA Bren Events Center*

4/06 San Diego, CA The Observatory North Park*

4/11 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex*

4/17 Portland, OR Roseland Theater*

4/19 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo*

4/20 Garden City, ID Revolution Concert House*

4/21 Spokane, WA The Knitting Factory*

4/23 Vancouver, Canada Commodore Ballroom*

4/25 Calgary, Canada MacEwan Hall*

4/26 Edmonton, Canada The Ranch Roadhouse*

4/29 Indio, CA Stagecoach Festival

6/09 Hunter, NY Taste of Country Music Festival

6/20 Oshkosh, WI Country USA

6/21 Brainerd, MN Lakes Jam

6/23 Cadott, WI Country Fest

7/15 Rhinelander, WI Hodag Country Festival

7/20 Twin Lakes, WI Country Thunder- Twin Lakes

*Denotes dates on Luke Comb’s Don’t Temp Me With a Good Time Tour

**Denotes dates on Miranda Lambert’s Livin’ Like Hippies World Tour