Austin songwriter Bob Schneider has shared a new video for his song “Lake Michigan,” which is the first single off his forthcoming album Blood And Bones. The emotional track grapples with thoughts of depression and suicide, and the clip follows several individuals dealing with similar difficulties.

“1995 was probably the low point of my life,” Schneider says of the time that inspired “Lake Michigan.” “It was the last year of my drinking and, even though I didn’t get into any trouble with the law, I would wake up everyday and not know where I was or what I did for most of the night before. That had gone on for the last couple years of my drinking and it was horrible. I couldn’t seem to stop myself from doing that night after night. It felt like there was no way I could go on.”

Watch the video for “Lake Michigan” and see Schneider’s upcoming tour dates below.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depressive or suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.



February 1 – Red Clay Theatre – Duluth, GA

February 2 – City Winery – Nashville, TN

February 3 – Kentucky Country Day Theater- Louisville, KY

February 14 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, TX

February 16 – Floore’s Country Store – Helotes, TX

February 17 – Western Edge Cellars – Fredericksburg, TX

March 2 – The Kessler – Dallas, TX (2 Shows)

March 8 – The Blue Door – Oklahoma City, OK (2 Shows)

March 10 – Stardust – Davenport, IA