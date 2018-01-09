Will Toledo — also known as Car Seat Headrest — first made a name for himself by independently releasing music on Bandcamp. Now signed to Matador Records, Toledo is revisiting one of those early albums.

Toledo will release Twin Fantasy via Matador on February 16. Originally released in 2011, the new version of Twin Fantasy will feature re-recorded, retooled versions of the album’s 10 tracks. A special edition of the album, titled Twin Fantasy – Mirror to Mirror, will be released as part of Record Store Day on April 21.

To coincide with the album announcement, Toledo also directed a new video for track “Nervous Young Inhumans,” which features a hypnotic collage of intimate performance footage.

Check out the full Twin Fantasy track list, the “Nervous Young Inhumans” video, and upcoming Car Seat Headrest tour dates below.



Twin Fantasy track list:

1. My Boy (Twin Fantasy)

2. Beach Life-In-Death

3. Stop Smoking (We Love You)

4. Sober to Death

5. Nervous Young Inhumans

6. Bodys

7. Cute Thing

8. High to Death

9. Famous Prophets (Stars)

10. Twin Fantasy (Those Boys)

Tour dates:

01/26 – Bozeman, MT – Rialto

02/24 – Sydney, Australia – Sydney Limits Fest

02/25 – Perth, Australia – Rosemont

02/28 – Melbourne, Australia – Croxton

03/01 – Brisbane, Australia – Triffid

03/03 – Aukland, New Zealand – Auckland City Limits

04/06 – Eugene, OR – WOW Hall

04/08 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

04/10 – Missoula, MT – Top Hat

04/11 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

04/12 – Tacoma, WA – Real Art

04/13 – Bellingham, WA – Wild Buffalo

04/14 – Olympia, WA – Capitol Theater