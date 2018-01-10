With her new single “May Your Kindness Remain,” Courtney Marie Andrews asks her listeners to hold on to one thing throughout hard times: kindness.

Andrews premiered the title track of her new album today on NPR Music. The tune couples soulful crooning with elements of gospel and rock, which suggests a new step for the acoustic folk artist. But her classic and timeless sound still remains, recalling the likes of Joni Mitchell, Emmylou Harris, and Lucinda Williams.

“The people that I’ve met on the road these past few years got me thinking about my childhood, and the people around me that I’ve known, and the stories that come from my family,” Andrews said. “It became clear how many people are struggling through the same issues … A lot of people — myself included at some point in my life — are loving somebody through this. That’s sort of the theme of the record: coming to terms with depression and the reality of the world we’re living in.”

Lyrically, the title track does just that. It addresses the reality of our world, almost mournfully so. But ultimately, Andrews is optimistic and she offers up hope in the hook: “If your money runs out and your good looks fade, may your kindness remain.”

Listen below.