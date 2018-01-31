“You can’t fix the world if all you have is a hammer,” Frank Turner sings on his new single, “1933.”

The English singer-songwriter, once dubbed “the people’s prince of punk poetry” by British magazine NME, has announced the upcoming release of his seventh studio album Be More Kind, out May 4th.

In advance of the album, Turner has released the single “1933,” a furious and clattering anthem.

When Turner saw articles and news pieces linking the alt-right to punk rock, he was incredulous and angry. “The idea that Breitbart or Steve Bannon think they have anything to do with punk rock makes me extremely angry,” Turner said. So, in response, he wrote “1933.”

Be More Kind, which will combine the political with the personal and channel raw emotion into universal anthems, aims to veer into the experimental while holding to Turner’s signature blend of punk rock and folk, according to the press release.

“I wanted to try and get out of my comfort zone and do something different,” Turner said.

Originally, Turner had planned to write a concept album honoring forgotten women throughout history. But then, as he puts it, “the world decided to go collectively nuts.” He abandoned the concept album and began writing the songs that would make up Be More Kind. While a central theme is politics, the album also focuses on empathy, even for enemies.

“You should at least be able to inhabit the mental universe of the people you disagree with,” he offered. “If you can’t do that, then how do you communicate with people, other than through force of arms?”

In support of Be More Kind, Turner will embarking on his first worldwide headlining tour. Check out the dates below and listen to “1933.”

North American Tour Dates:

Thu April 05 Mexico City, MX Caradura Thu May 31 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Fri June 01 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE Sat June 02 Columbus, OH Express Live^ Sun June 03 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion Tue June 05 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Wed June 06 New York, NY Playstation Theater^ Fri June 08 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Sat June 09 Atlanta, GA The Tabernacle Sun June 10 Orlando, FL House of Blues Tue June 12 Dallas, TX House of Blues Wed June 13 Austin, TX Stubb’s Fri June 15 Phoenix, AZ Van Buren Sat June 16 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium Sun June 17 San Francisco, CA Warfield Theatre Tue June 19 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex Thu June 21 Kansas City, MO The Truman** Fri June 22 Minneapolis, MN Myth Sat June 23 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom Sun June 24 Cleveland, OH House of Blues Tue June 26 Boston, MA Royale Wed June 27 Boston, MA Royale Mon July 30 Big Indian, NY Campfire Punk Rock Tue July 31 Big Indian, NY Campfire Punk Rock Wed Aug 01 Big Indian, NY Campfire Punk Rock Thu Aug 02 Big Indian, NY Campfire Punk Rock Fri Aug 03 Denver, CO Red Rocks* Thu Sep 06 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom Fri Sep 07 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre Sat Sep 08 Vancouver, BC The Vogue Theater Sun Sep 09 Victoria, BC Alix Goolden Performance Hall Tue Sep 11 Edmonton, AB Winspear Centre Wed Sep 12 Calgary, AB MacEwan Hall Fri Sep 14 Saskatoon, SK O’Brians Sat Sep 15 Winnipeg, MB Burton Cummings Theatre Tue Sep 18 London, ON London Music Hall Wed Sep 19 Toronto, ON The Phoenix Concert Theater Sat Sep 22 Montreal, QC Corona Theater Mon Sep 24 Ottawa, ON Bronson Centre Wed Sep 26 Burlington, VT Higher Ground Sat Sep 29 Asbury Park, NJ Hear Me Sea Festival Sun Sep 30 Ithaca, NY State Theatre Mon Oct 01 Charlottesville, VA Jefferson Theater Wed Oct 03 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel Thu Oct 04 Nashville, TN Cannery Ballroom Fri Oct 05 Cincinnati, OH Bogart’s Sat Oct 06 Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theate

Be More Kind Tracklist: