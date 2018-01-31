Frank Turner Releases New Single “1933”, Plots New Album

“You can’t fix the world if all you have is a hammer,” Frank Turner sings on his new single, “1933.”

The English singer-songwriter, once dubbed “the people’s prince of punk poetry” by British magazine NME, has announced the upcoming release of his seventh studio album Be More Kind, out May 4th.

In advance of the album, Turner has released the single “1933,” a furious and clattering anthem.

When Turner saw articles and news pieces linking the alt-right to punk rock, he was incredulous and angry. “The idea that Breitbart or Steve Bannon think they have anything to do with punk rock makes me extremely angry,” Turner said. So, in response, he wrote “1933.”

Be More Kind, which will combine the political with the personal and channel raw emotion into universal anthems, aims to veer into the experimental while holding to Turner’s signature blend of punk rock and folk, according to the press release.

“I wanted to try and get out of my comfort zone and do something different,” Turner said.

Originally, Turner had planned to write a concept album honoring forgotten women throughout history. But then, as he puts it, “the world decided to go collectively nuts.” He abandoned the concept album and began writing the songs that would make up Be More Kind. While a central theme is politics, the album also focuses on empathy, even for enemies.

“You should at least be able to inhabit the mental universe of the people you disagree with,” he offered. “If you can’t do that, then how do you communicate with people, other than through force of arms?”

In support of Be More Kind, Turner will embarking on his first worldwide headlining tour. Check out the dates below and listen to “1933.”

 

North American Tour Dates:

Thu April 05
Mexico City, MX
Caradura
Thu May 31
Detroit, MI
The Fillmore
Fri June 01
Pittsburgh, PA
Stage AE
Sat June 02
Columbus, OH
Express Live^
Sun June 03
Baltimore, MD
Pier Six Pavilion
Tue June 05
Philadelphia, PA
The Fillmore
Wed June 06
New York, NY
Playstation Theater^
Fri June 08
Charlotte, NC
The Fillmore
Sat June 09
Atlanta, GA
The Tabernacle
Sun June 10
Orlando, FL
House of Blues
Tue June 12
Dallas, TX
House of Blues
Wed June 13
Austin, TX
Stubb’s
Fri June 15
Phoenix, AZ
Van Buren
Sat June 16
Los Angeles, CA
Hollywood Palladium
Sun June 17
San Francisco, CA
Warfield Theatre
Tue June 19
Salt Lake City, UT
The Complex
Thu June 21
Kansas City, MO
The Truman**
Fri June 22
Minneapolis, MN
Myth
Sat June 23
Chicago, IL
Aragon Ballroom
Sun June 24
Cleveland, OH
House of Blues
Tue June 26
Boston, MA
Royale
Wed June 27
Boston, MA
Royale
Mon July 30
Big Indian, NY
Campfire Punk Rock
Tue July 31
Big Indian, NY
Campfire Punk Rock
Wed Aug 01
Big Indian, NY
Campfire Punk Rock
Thu Aug 02
Big Indian, NY
Campfire Punk Rock
Fri Aug 03
Denver, CO
Red Rocks*
Thu Sep 06
Portland, OR
Crystal Ballroom
Fri Sep 07
Seattle, WA
Moore Theatre
Sat Sep 08
Vancouver, BC
The Vogue Theater
Sun Sep 09
Victoria, BC
Alix Goolden Performance Hall
Tue Sep 11
Edmonton, AB
Winspear Centre
Wed Sep 12
Calgary, AB
MacEwan Hall
Fri Sep 14
Saskatoon, SK
O’Brians
Sat Sep 15
Winnipeg, MB
Burton Cummings Theatre
Tue Sep 18
London, ON
London Music Hall
Wed Sep 19
Toronto, ON
The Phoenix Concert Theater
Sat Sep 22
Montreal, QC
Corona Theater
Mon Sep 24
Ottawa, ON
Bronson Centre
Wed Sep 26
Burlington, VT
Higher Ground
Sat Sep 29
Asbury Park, NJ
Hear Me Sea Festival
Sun Sep 30
Ithaca, NY
State Theatre
Mon Oct 01
Charlottesville, VA
Jefferson Theater
Wed Oct 03
Asheville, NC
The Orange Peel
Thu Oct 04
Nashville, TN
Cannery Ballroom
Fri Oct 05
Cincinnati, OH
Bogart’s
Sat Oct 06
Milwaukee, WI
Pabst Theate

 

Be More Kind Tracklist:

  1. Don’t Worry
  2. 1933
  3. Little Changes
  4. Be More Kind
  5. Make America Great Again
  6. Going Nowhere
  7. Brave Face
  8. There She Is
  9. 21st Century Survival Blues
  10. Blackout
  11. Common Ground
  12. The Lifeboat
  13. Get It Righ

 