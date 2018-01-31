“You can’t fix the world if all you have is a hammer,” Frank Turner sings on his new single, “1933.”
The English singer-songwriter, once dubbed “the people’s prince of punk poetry” by British magazine NME, has announced the upcoming release of his seventh studio album Be More Kind, out May 4th.
In advance of the album, Turner has released the single “1933,” a furious and clattering anthem.
When Turner saw articles and news pieces linking the alt-right to punk rock, he was incredulous and angry. “The idea that Breitbart or Steve Bannon think they have anything to do with punk rock makes me extremely angry,” Turner said. So, in response, he wrote “1933.”
Be More Kind, which will combine the political with the personal and channel raw emotion into universal anthems, aims to veer into the experimental while holding to Turner’s signature blend of punk rock and folk, according to the press release.
“I wanted to try and get out of my comfort zone and do something different,” Turner said.
Originally, Turner had planned to write a concept album honoring forgotten women throughout history. But then, as he puts it, “the world decided to go collectively nuts.” He abandoned the concept album and began writing the songs that would make up Be More Kind. While a central theme is politics, the album also focuses on empathy, even for enemies.
“You should at least be able to inhabit the mental universe of the people you disagree with,” he offered. “If you can’t do that, then how do you communicate with people, other than through force of arms?”
In support of Be More Kind, Turner will embarking on his first worldwide headlining tour. Check out the dates below and listen to “1933.”
North American Tour Dates:
|
Thu April 05
|
Mexico City, MX
|
Caradura
|
Thu May 31
|
Detroit, MI
|
The Fillmore
|
Fri June 01
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
Stage AE
|
Sat June 02
|
Columbus, OH
|
Express Live^
|
Sun June 03
|
Baltimore, MD
|
Pier Six Pavilion
|
Tue June 05
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
The Fillmore
|
Wed June 06
|
New York, NY
|
Playstation Theater^
|
Fri June 08
|
Charlotte, NC
|
The Fillmore
|
Sat June 09
|
Atlanta, GA
|
The Tabernacle
|
Sun June 10
|
Orlando, FL
|
House of Blues
|
Tue June 12
|
Dallas, TX
|
House of Blues
|
Wed June 13
|
Austin, TX
|
Stubb’s
|
Fri June 15
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Van Buren
|
Sat June 16
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Hollywood Palladium
|
Sun June 17
|
San Francisco, CA
|
Warfield Theatre
|
Tue June 19
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
The Complex
|
Thu June 21
|
Kansas City, MO
|
The Truman**
|
Fri June 22
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Myth
|
Sat June 23
|
Chicago, IL
|
Aragon Ballroom
|
Sun June 24
|
Cleveland, OH
|
House of Blues
|
Tue June 26
|
Boston, MA
|
Royale
|
Wed June 27
|
Boston, MA
|
Royale
|
Mon July 30
|
Big Indian, NY
|
Campfire Punk Rock
|
Tue July 31
|
Big Indian, NY
|
Campfire Punk Rock
|
Wed Aug 01
|
Big Indian, NY
|
Campfire Punk Rock
|
Thu Aug 02
|
Big Indian, NY
|
Campfire Punk Rock
|
Fri Aug 03
|
Denver, CO
|
Red Rocks*
|
Thu Sep 06
|
Portland, OR
|
Crystal Ballroom
|
Fri Sep 07
|
Seattle, WA
|
Moore Theatre
|
Sat Sep 08
|
Vancouver, BC
|
The Vogue Theater
|
Sun Sep 09
|
Victoria, BC
|
Alix Goolden Performance Hall
|
Tue Sep 11
|
Edmonton, AB
|
Winspear Centre
|
Wed Sep 12
|
Calgary, AB
|
MacEwan Hall
|
Fri Sep 14
|
Saskatoon, SK
|
O’Brians
|
Sat Sep 15
|
Winnipeg, MB
|
Burton Cummings Theatre
|
Tue Sep 18
|
London, ON
|
London Music Hall
|
Wed Sep 19
|
Toronto, ON
|
The Phoenix Concert Theater
|
Sat Sep 22
|
Montreal, QC
|
Corona Theater
|
Mon Sep 24
|
Ottawa, ON
|
Bronson Centre
|
Wed Sep 26
|
Burlington, VT
|
Higher Ground
|
Sat Sep 29
|
Asbury Park, NJ
|
Hear Me Sea Festival
|
Sun Sep 30
|
Ithaca, NY
|
State Theatre
|
Mon Oct 01
|
Charlottesville, VA
|
Jefferson Theater
|
Wed Oct 03
|
Asheville, NC
|
The Orange Peel
|
Thu Oct 04
|
Nashville, TN
|
Cannery Ballroom
|
Fri Oct 05
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
Bogart’s
|
Sat Oct 06
|
Milwaukee, WI
|
Pabst Theate
Be More Kind Tracklist:
- Don’t Worry
- 1933
- Little Changes
- Be More Kind
- Make America Great Again
- Going Nowhere
- Brave Face
- There She Is
- 21st Century Survival Blues
- Blackout
- Common Ground
- The Lifeboat
- Get It Righ