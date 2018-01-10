There’s a new Jack White album on its way.

Earlier today, it was announced that BOARDING HOUSE REACH, the anticipated new solo project from the Third Man impresario, will drop later this year, though no official release date has been set. The album is the follow-up to 2014’s Lazaretto.

In conjunction with the news, White has released two tracks from the album, “Connected By Love” and “Respect Commander,” with a video attending the former.

Lead single “Connected By Love” is a pretty simple affair on the surface: a lover calls out to a former flame he wronged and pleas for reconciliation. Musically, it’s a fairly restrained and straightforward rock number, especially when considering White’s more maximalist tendencies on Lazaretto. The song features backing vocals from Nashville gospel trio the McCrary Sisters.

The video for “Connected By Love,” which was directed by Pasqual Gutierrez, adds some dimension to the lyrics and couches the song in much more macro terms, showing a series of families and individuals struggling in an R.E.M. “Everybody Hurts” kind of way, but against a backdrop of possible annihilation.

A limited edition tri-color 7″ featuring both tracks will be available for purchase for one day only on January 13, exclusively at Third Man Records stores in Nashville and Detroit.

Watch the video for “Connected By Love” below and stream the audio for “Respect Commander.”