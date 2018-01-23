Breakups are never easy. They’re especially tough pills to swallow, though, when you don’t know where things went wrong. Nashville-based act Kellen of Troy (the project of musician Kellen Wenrich) explores that unique brand of heartbreak on a new track, “When You Don’t Hear Goodbye.”

Off Wenrich’s forthcoming solo debut Posthumous Release, “When You Don’t Hear Goodbye” is a hardscrabble honky-tonk ballad inspired, in part, by an actual recent breakup. “I wrote this tune shortly after getting out of a bad relationship and was relieved to be on the other side of it,” he says. “I wanted a different perspective for the record, however, so I feigned the heartbreak and came up with ‘When You Don’t Hear Goodbye.'”

Wenrich, who once played in the now-defunct Apache Relay, counts among his influences Neil Young, John Prine, and “saloon pianos in Western movies.” Postumous Release follow’s Wenrich’s acclaimed 2016 EP Sad Bastard.

Posthumous Release is out February 16. Listen to “When You Don’t Hear Goodbye” below.