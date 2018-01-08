Singer-songwriter Kim Richey is a veteran to the craft of poetry and storytelling, having penned two number one hits and nominated once for a Grammy. She has collaborated with the likes of Jason Isbell, Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket, and Trisha Yearwood.

On March 30, Richey will be releasing her first album in five years, titled Edgeland. Ahead of this release, Richey has shared her new track, “Whistle On Occasion.” Featuring fellow songwriter Chuck Prophet, “Whistle On Occasion” is a poetic and tender tune speaking of life’s simple pleasures.

“We recorded this partly sunny, loose-limbed tune live,” Richey said of the tune. “Any day I get to play music with Chuck Prophet is a good day.”

Produced by Brad Jones, the forthcoming album Edgeland will feature various songwriting collaborations including Pat McLaughlin, Harry Hoke, and Jenny Queen.

Listen to “Whistle On Occasion”below.