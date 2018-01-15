Neither black nor white and neither right nor wrong, grey areas are often thought to be vague and ambiguous. But in his new single “Somewhere in Between,” the Nashville-based songwriter Kyle Cox suggests that grey areas could actually be a driving force for change.

Cox says, “Maybe the true transformation, hope, and redemption we are looking for is not in the certainty of right and wrong, but found living in the grey, living in the in between.”

Lyrically, this track is filled with contrasting images and challenges traditional notions. But sonically, this track exudes timelessness. Cox was stylistically inspired by the jazz artists of the 1940s and ’50s, like the Mills Brothers and the Ink Spots, and aimed to keep this track “as classic as possible.”

“Somewhere in Between” is the first single off Cox’s upcoming self-titled album, produced by Mike Marsh (The Avett Brothers). Listen below.