Sony/ATV, along with Creative Nation, yesterday announced a worldwide publishing deal with songwriter Luke Laird.

A Grammy-award winning songwriter and producer, Luke Laird boasts 46 radio singles, 23 of which have gone number one, including “Talladega” by Eric Church, “Downtown” by Lady Antebellum, and “A Little Bit Stronger” by Sara Evans. Laird also co-produced Same Trailer Different Park by Kacey Musgraves, which went on to win Grammy and Academy of Country Music (ACM) awards for Best Country Album.

Laird has a number of awards under his belt, including Songwriter of the Year from both BMI and ACM. He is also a six-time honoree of the CMA Triple Play Award, which signifies three number one hits in a one year span.

“I’m looking forward to working with Troy, Josh Van Valkenburg and the entire Sony/ATV team,” Laird said. “They have a great history of working with songwriters who are heroes of mine and they will be the perfect complement to my team at Creative Nation.”

Sony/ATV Nashville President and CEO Troy Tomlinson said of Laird: “It’s a rare occasion when a publisher is able to secure both the hit-driven catalog and the futures of a writer the quality of Luke Laird. We are grateful that he is entrusting his body of work with us and look forward to continuing success.”