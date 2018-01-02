We’re just two days into the new year, and Justin Timberlake has already announced details for what’s sure to be one of the more notable new releases of the typically sleepy first quarter. As revealed in a video Tuesday morning, he’ll release a new album, Man Of The Woods, on February 2.

The video announcement for the album features Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel in a handful of scenic locales, with short clips of what is presumably new music from the album, which follows 2013’s The 20/20 Experience. Producer and songwriter Pharrell Williams also makes a brief appearance in the video.

“This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but, moreso than any other album I’ve written, where I’m from,” Timberlake says in the clip. “And it’s personal.”

Timberlake also shared plans to release a new song on January 5. He’ll perform the Super Bowl LII halftime show on February 4, marking his second appearance headlining the halftime event. His first Super Bowl performance, in 2004, is best remembered for its infamous Janet Jackson “wardrobe malfunction.”

Watch a trailer for Man Of The Woods below.