Rick Hall, the legendary producer who for decades helmed FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, died Tuesday at age 85. The news was confirmed by the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Hall had reportedly suffered from declining health in recent months.

Hall, who was born in Mississippi but grew up in northwest Alabama, produced such iconic R&B acts as Wilson Pickett, Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding, Arthur Alexander and Etta James, among myriad others. He also worked as a music publisher and songwriter. Early in his career, he had songs recorded by George Jones, Brenda Lee and Roy Orbison.

In 1966, Hall helped license Percy Sledge’s “When A Man Loves A Woman,” which had been recorded in Norala Studios in nearby Sheffield, Alabama, to Atlantic Records. This led to a partnership between Atlantic and FAME Studios, whereby Hall would go on to produce a bevy of Atlantic artists in Muscle Shoals. But the partnership was terminated after Hall got into a dust-up with Aretha Franklin’s husband in 1967.

“I had a tremendous work ethic and I had a God-given music talent,” Hall told American Songwriter in 2015. “I knew hit records when I heard them and I knew hit songs when I heard them. So I took advantage of that and I had a lot of success. I’ve had so much success that I can’t even believe it myself, and that these things happened to me. When I was producing records, I always felt mine were terribly inferior to New York’s, Los Angeles,’ or London, England’s, or Nashville, Tennessee’s records. I just thought my records didn’t come up to par, but consequently they did.”

Hall was the primary subject of the 2013 documentary Muscle Shoals, which chronicled the improbable story of how the Shoals region became a hotbed for soul music and rock and roll. The film helped revive interest, on an international level, in the historic body of music that came from the region.

Hall is often associated with the Swampers, one of several house bands the producer used at FAME Studios in the ’60s. The group, which was famously name-checked in Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama,” would eventually splinter from Hall and go on to open Muscle Shoals Sound Studios in Sheffield, in partnership with Jerry Wexler of Atlantic Records. The split was acrimonious, though the two parties would reconcile in later years.

“They’re dear friends of mine and those days are long gone,” Hall said of the Swampers, back in 2015. “We made up and I even recorded an album at their recording studio with Candi Staton several years ago. I did that as a gesture to let them know that I love them, and they love me, so we’ve buried the hatchet and moved on with our lives.”

John Paul White, a singer-songwriter from Muscle Shoals and co-owner of Single Lock Records in nearby Florence, Alabama, paid tribute to Hall via Twitter on Tuesday. “I can’t possibly tell you how this affects me,” White wrote. “This is the architect of the sound that made me the artist and writer I am today. He took me under his wing and treated me like an equal, when I knew damn well I was not.”

“If it wasn’t for you, so many of us wouldn’t have gotten our start in the music industry,” Dylan LeBlanc, who was born in Louisiana but grew up in Muscle Shoals, wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for hiring my father and paying him to write songs so we could keep food on the table. You’re a legend forever. We are all grateful to you.”

Jason Isbell, also a native of the Shoals region, offered his thoughts on Twitter. “Rick Hall and his family gave me my first job in the music business, and nobody in the industry ever worked harder than Rick. Nobody. American music wouldn’t be the same without his contributions. His death is a huge loss to those of us who knew him and those who didn’t.”