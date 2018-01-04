The Gaslight Anthem, the New Jersey pop-punk outfit whose last album Get Hurt was released in 2014, will return this summer for a run of select dates to commemorate the tenth anniversary of its breakout effort The ’59 Sound.

The band will kick things off with a show at Governor’s Ball in New York City in early June, where they’ll perform The ’59 Sound in its entirety. In a Facebook message posted yesterday, the band said more summer shows would be announced shortly.

The ’59 Sound was released on the indie label SideOneDummy Records in August of 2008. The record established the group as serious devotees of fellow Jersey boy Bruce Springsteen, as well punk staples like The Clash and Social Distortion.

Since the band’s hiatus, frontman Brian Fallon has been cultivating a solo career, with his second effort, Sleepwalkers, slated to drop February 9 via Island Records. Fallon will be touring solo this spring, and you can check out those dates below.

The ’59 Sound (Live On Letterman) by The Gaslight Anthem on VEVO.

Brian Fallon — 2017/2018 Tour Dates

NOVEMBER

1 – New York, NY @ Public Arts (SOLD OUT)

9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hotel Café (SOLD OUT)

FEBRUARY

20 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute (w/ Dave Hause)

21 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz (w/ Dave Hause)

22 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC (w/ Dave Hause)

23 – London, UK @ Koko (w/ Dave Hause)

24 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City (w/ Dave Hause)

25 – Bristol, UK @ SWX (w/ Dave Hause)

27 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma (w/ Dave Hause)

28 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall (w/ Dave Hause)

MARCH

1 – Berlin, DE @ Astra (w/ Dave Hause)

2 – Vienna, AU @ Arena (w/ Dave Hause)

3 – Nurnberg, DE @ Lowensaal (w/ Dave Hause)

4 – Munich, DE @ Theaterfabrik (w/ Dave Hause)

6 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg (w/ Dave Hause)

8 – Newcastle, UK @ The Boiler Shop (w/ Dave Hause)

9 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett University (w/ Dave Hause)

10 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre (w/ Dave Hause)

11 – Belfast, IE @ The Limelight (w/ Dave Hause)

27 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West (w/ Ruston Kelly)

28 – New Orleans, LA @ House Of Blues (w/ Ruston Kelly)

29 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater (w/ Ruston Kelly)

30 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s (w/ Ruston Kelly)

31 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater (w/ Ruston Kelly)

APRIL

2 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom (w/ Ruston Kelly)

3 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory (w/ Ruston Kelly)

4 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern (w/ Ruston Kelly)

6 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater (w/ Ruston Kelly)

7 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent (w/ Ruston Kelly)

9 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos (w/ Ruston Kelly)

10 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater (w/ Ruston Kelly)

11 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory (w/ Ruston Kelly)

12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge (w/ Ruston Kelly)

13 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theater (w/ Ruston Kelly)

14 – Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room (w/ Ruston Kelly)

15 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House (w/ Ruston Kelly)

17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Music Hall Minneapolis (w/ Caitlin Rose)

18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom (w/ Caitlin Rose)

19 – Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues (w/ Caitlin Rose)

20 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall (w/ Caitlin Rose)

21 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom (w/ Caitlin Rose)

22 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall (w/ Caitlin Rose)

24 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall (w/ Caitlin Rose)

25 – Rochester, NY @Anthology (w/ Caitlin Rose)

26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s (w/ Caitlin Rose)

27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer (w/ Caitlin Rose)

28 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club (w/ Caitlin Rose)

29 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom (w/ Caitlin Rose)

MAY

1 – Boston, MA, @ Royale (w/ Caitlin Rose)

2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (w/ Caitlin Rose)