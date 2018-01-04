Smack in the throes of flu season, New Jersey punk band Titus Andronicus said Thursday it will release its fifth album, A Productive Cough, on March 2.
The record, which will drop via Merge Records, features lead single “Number One (In New York),” a sprawling, 8-minute nasally screed of a ballad that finds lead singer Patrick Stickles in need of Mucinex and musing on his ravaged intestines, Marlboro 100s, and a host of other topics.
A Productive Cough follows the band’s double-disc opus, 2015’s The Most Lamentable Tragedy. In an interview on the band’s website, Stickles said the new record is devoid of the “punk bangers” that drove previous efforts and heavy on the ballads.
“The track list makes it seem that it’s maybe a little shorter than it is,” he added, “but there’s a lot of great records that we love like that —White Light / White Heat comes to mind, or maybe Neil Young’s Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere. It’s meant to be hearty but digestible.”
You can watch the video for “Number One (In New York)” below. The cut is an excerpt from a forthcoming one-hour documentary about the making of the album.
Track list, tour dates and album art can be found after the video.
A Productive Cough tracklist:
01 Number One (In New York)
02 Real Talk
03 Above the Bodega (Local Business)
04 Crass Tattoo
05 (I’m) Like a Rolling Stone
06 Home Alone
07 Mass Transit Madness (Goin’ Loco)
Tour dates:
03-07 Kingston, NY – BSP Kingston
03-08 Boston, MA – The Sinclair
03-09 Providence, RI – AS220
03-10 Burlington, VT – Arts Riot
03-11 Montreal, Quebec – Bar Le Ritz
03-13 Toronto, Ontario – Great Hall
03-14 Detroit, MI – El Club
03-15 Chicago, IL – Subterranean
03-16 Madison, WI – The Frequency
03-17 St. Paul, MN – Turf Club
03-18 Omaha, NE – Slowdown
03-19 Denver, CO – Globe Hall
03-20 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
03-22 Boise, ID – Treefort Festival
03-23 Seattle, WA – Crocodile
03-24 Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios
03-27 Sonoma, CA – Gundlach Bundschu Winery
03-28 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
03-29 Santa Cruz, CA – Crepe Place
03-31 Los Angeles, CA – Bootleg Theater
04-02 San Diego, CA – Soda Bar
04-03 Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar
04-06 Ft. Worth, TX – Ridglea Room
04-07 Austin, TX – Barracuda
04-08 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
04-10 Birmingham, AL – Saturn
04-11 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
04-12 Durham, NC – The Pinhook
04-13 Washington, DC – Rock and Roll Hotel
04-14 Philadelphia, PA – UArts Black Box
04-15 Brooklyn, NY – Murmrr Ballroom