Smack in the throes of flu season, New Jersey punk band Titus Andronicus said Thursday it will release its fifth album, A Productive Cough, on March 2.

The record, which will drop via Merge Records, features lead single “Number One (In New York),” a sprawling, 8-minute nasally screed of a ballad that finds lead singer Patrick Stickles in need of Mucinex and musing on his ravaged intestines, Marlboro 100s, and a host of other topics.

A Productive Cough follows the band’s double-disc opus, 2015’s The Most Lamentable Tragedy. In an interview on the band’s website, Stickles said the new record is devoid of the “punk bangers” that drove previous efforts and heavy on the ballads.

“The track list makes it seem that it’s maybe a little shorter than it is,” he added, “but there’s a lot of great records that we love like that —White Light / White Heat comes to mind, or maybe Neil Young’s Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere. It’s meant to be hearty but digestible.”

You can watch the video for “Number One (In New York)” below. The cut is an excerpt from a forthcoming one-hour documentary about the making of the album.

Track list, tour dates and album art can be found after the video.

A Productive Cough tracklist:

01 Number One (In New York)

02 Real Talk

03 Above the Bodega (Local Business)

04 Crass Tattoo

05 (I’m) Like a Rolling Stone

06 Home Alone

07 Mass Transit Madness (Goin’ Loco)

Tour dates:

03-07 Kingston, NY – BSP Kingston

03-08 Boston, MA – The Sinclair

03-09 Providence, RI – AS220

03-10 Burlington, VT – Arts Riot

03-11 Montreal, Quebec – Bar Le Ritz

03-13 Toronto, Ontario – Great Hall

03-14 Detroit, MI – El Club

03-15 Chicago, IL – Subterranean

03-16 Madison, WI – The Frequency

03-17 St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

03-18 Omaha, NE – Slowdown

03-19 Denver, CO – Globe Hall

03-20 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

03-22 Boise, ID – Treefort Festival

03-23 Seattle, WA – Crocodile

03-24 Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

03-27 Sonoma, CA – Gundlach Bundschu Winery

03-28 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

03-29 Santa Cruz, CA – Crepe Place

03-31 Los Angeles, CA – Bootleg Theater

04-02 San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

04-03 Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

04-06 Ft. Worth, TX – Ridglea Room

04-07 Austin, TX – Barracuda

04-08 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

04-10 Birmingham, AL – Saturn

04-11 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

04-12 Durham, NC – The Pinhook

04-13 Washington, DC – Rock and Roll Hotel

04-14 Philadelphia, PA – UArts Black Box

04-15 Brooklyn, NY – Murmrr Ballroom