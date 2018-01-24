From the press release:

SCOTTS VALLEY, CA • January 16, 2018 — Universal Audio, a leading manufacturer of professional audio recording hardware and software, is proud to introduce the Arrow Thunderbolt 3 audio interface for Mac and Windows — now available in stores worldwide.

Featuring two Unison mic preamps, Realtime UAD Plug-In Processing, and class-leading Universal Audio conversion, this portable, compact, and lightweight 2×4 bus-powered Thunderbolt 3 audio interface provides a generous collection of UAD plug-ins to record album-quality vocals, guitars, and more at near-zero latency.

Derived from Universal Audio’s award-winning Apollo interfaces, Arrow features an onboard UAD-2 SOLO Core processor, letting musicians monitor and record through the full library of UAD Powered Plug-Ins — at near-zero latency, no matter their audio software buffer setting.

Arrow also features acclaimed Unison mic preamp technology, giving musicians the tone, touch and feel of the world’s most sought-after tube and transformer-based mic preamps and guitar amplifiers.

The included UAD studio mixing tools — featuring classic compressors, EQs, and reverbs — enable musicians, electronic producers, and songwriters to produce polished tracks quickly and easily, right out of the box. Highlights include the UA 610-B Tube Preamp and Marshall® Plexi Classic plug-ins — and Arrow can be expanded with exclusive titles from Neve, SSL, Fender, and Ampeg.

The UAD library offers more than 100 titles, including everything from classic Moog filters to Ampex tape to Lexicon reverbs — with more being added every few months. These are the same UAD plug-ins used on hit records by Kendrick Lamar, Coldplay, Dr. Dre, Brad Paisley, and many more.

Arrow is now shipping, with an estimated street price of $499.

Arrow Desktop Audio Interface — Key Features:

Desktop 2×4 Thunderbolt 3-powered audio interface with class-leading 24-bit/192 kHz audio conversion

Unison mic preamp technology provides the tone, touch and feel of the world’s most sought-after tube and transformer-based mic preamps and guitar amplifiers from Neve,® API,® Manley,® Marshall,® Fender,® and more*

Realtime UAD Processing allows near-zero latency tracking with classic UAD plug-in effects, regardless of software buffer setting

Includes studio compressors, EQs, reverbs, and guitar amp emulations, and more as part of the “Realtime Analog Classics” bundle — featuring 14 quality UAD Plug-Ins

Bus-powered connection to modern Mac and Windows systems for easy portability and reduced cable clutter

*Arrow includes the “Realtime Analog Classics” UAD plug-in bundle. All other plug-ins are sold separately at http://www.uaudio.com. All trademarks are property of their respective owners.

