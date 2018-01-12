Tomorrow night, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and Amanda Shires will perform on Austin City Limits for a special double-header show.

The husband and wife pair will deliver separate sets, with each providing background support for the other. This marks the first time Shires has played ACL as a solo artist. For Isbell, this is his first time back since making his debut on the show in 2013.

In advance of Saturday night’s broadcast, we’re offering a sneak preview of the hour with a performance of “If We Were Vampires,” one of our top songs of 2017.

Check local listings for show time, and find set lists below.

Jason Isbell set list:

Cumberland Gap

If We Were Vampires

White Man’s World

Last of My Kind

Anxiety

Amanda Shires set list:

My Love (The Storm)

You Are My Home

Harmless

Wasted and Rollin’

Pale Fire