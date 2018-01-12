Watch Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires Perform “If We Were Vampires” On Austin City Limits

Pair wil perform separate sets on January 13 broadcast.

Written By //

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit ©️KLRU photo by Scott Newton

Tomorrow night, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and Amanda Shires will perform on Austin City Limits for a special double-header show.

The husband and wife pair will deliver separate sets, with each providing background support for the other. This marks the first time Shires has played ACL as a solo artist. For Isbell, this is his first time back since making his debut on the show in 2013.

In advance of Saturday night’s broadcast, we’re offering a sneak preview of the hour with a performance of “If We Were Vampires,” one of our top songs of 2017.

Check local listings for show time, and find set lists below.

Jason Isbell set list:
Cumberland Gap
If We Were Vampires
White Man’s World
Last of My Kind
Anxiety

Amanda Shires set list:
My Love (The Storm)
You Are My Home
Harmless
Wasted and Rollin’
Pale Fire