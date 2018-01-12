Tomorrow night, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and Amanda Shires will perform on Austin City Limits for a special double-header show.
The husband and wife pair will deliver separate sets, with each providing background support for the other. This marks the first time Shires has played ACL as a solo artist. For Isbell, this is his first time back since making his debut on the show in 2013.
In advance of Saturday night’s broadcast, we’re offering a sneak preview of the hour with a performance of “If We Were Vampires,” one of our top songs of 2017.
Check local listings for show time, and find set lists below.
Jason Isbell set list:
Cumberland Gap
If We Were Vampires
White Man’s World
Last of My Kind
Anxiety
Amanda Shires set list:
My Love (The Storm)
You Are My Home
Harmless
Wasted and Rollin’
Pale Fire