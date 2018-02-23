On April 20, Ashley Monroe will release her new record, Sparrow, produced by Dave Cobb. Ahead of the release, Monroe has shared lead single “Hands on You.”

A sensual and sultry track, “Hands on You” comes from a newfound self-confidence. In an interview with NPR Music, Monroe said, “It feels so good to be a sexy woman and own it … It’s kinda taboo, I guess. But now, it’s like I’m a mom. I’m married. I can talk about sex because it’s clearly a part of my life. I think that it’s cool for women to hear it, too.”

Sparrow finds its sonic inspiration in Monroe favorites like Glenn Campbell, Elton John, and Shelby Lynne. She said, “Country music is a wide genre, and that’s OK. I don’t even know what genre this record is, but I know it’s me.”

Watch the music video for “Hands on You” below.