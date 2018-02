On April 20, Ashley Monroe will release her new record, Sparrow, produced by Dave Cobb. Ahead of the release, Monroe has shared lead single “Hands on You.”

A sensual and sultry track, “Hands on You” comes from a newfound self-confidence. In an interview with NPR Music, Monroe said, “It feels so good to be a sexy woman and own it … It’s kinda taboo, I guess. But now, it’s like I’m a mom. I’m married. I can talk about sex because it’s clearly a part of my life. I think that it’s cool for women to hear it, too.”

Sparrow finds its sonic inspiration¬†in Monroe favorites like Glenn Campbell, Elton John, and Shelby Lynne. She said, “Country music is a wide genre, and that’s OK. I don’t even know what genre this record is, but I know it’s me.”

Watch the music video for “Hands on You” below.