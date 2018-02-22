Earlier today, Nashville trio Daddy Issues shared a music video for their tune “High St.” via the Nashville Scene.

The clip features the trio transported from your run-of-the-mill house party to the middle of the desert, where they make pals and play cards with particularly amicable alien before returning to said party a little happier and a lot greener. They shot the video in and around Los Angeles with director CJ Harvey, who also guest stars as that extraterrestrial extra.

“High St.” is off Daddy Issues’ 2017 Infinity Cat-released album Deep Dream. They’ll kick off a run of tour dates on March 23 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Watch the video for “High St.” below.

