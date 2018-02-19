David Byrne has released the second single from his forthcoming album American Utopia, titled “This is That.” The track features dark, ambient grooves coupled with Byrne’s signature vague lyrics.

Due out March 9, American Utopia is Byrne’s first solo album in fourteen years.

Of the album, Byrne said, “These songs don’t describe an imaginary or possibly impossible place but rather attempt to depict the world we live in now. Many of us, I suspect, are not satisfied with that world — the world we have made for ourselves. We look around and we ask ourselves — well, does it have to be like this? Is there another way? These songs are about that looking and that asking … The songs are sincere — the title is not ironic. The title refers not to a specific utopia, but rather to our longing, frustration, aspirations, fears, and hopes regarding what could be possible, what else is possible.”

Byrne will be embarking on a world tour starting in the spring. The shows will feature a twelve-piece band and choreographed numbers, with Byrne calling it the “the most ambitious show I’ve done since the shows that were filmed for Stop Making Sense.”

Listen to “This is That” below. Then, check out David Byrne’s American Utopia tour dates.

American Utopia 2018 Tour Dates

