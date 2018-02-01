Martin’s HD-28 is iconic, powerful, and timeless. It brought to life the sounds that launched rock, country, bluegrass, and folk music. The newly updated version of the iconic HD-28 is the best it’s ever been with the addition of Martin’s most comfortable neck, vintage appointments, and scalloped, forward-shifted bracing. The HD-28 (2018) still features Martin’s classic herringbone trim and is crafted with East Indian rosewood, ebony and Sitka spruce tone woods for a powerful bottom end and rich tones that will fill any room. It’s music history made new.

List Price: $3,799

